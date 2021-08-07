SCR told to pay passenger for theft during journey

Consumer panel also slaps a compensation of ₹50,000

A consumer commission directed South Central Railway (SCR) to pay a passenger over ₹14 lakh for jewellery and ₹3 lakh for silk garments stolen while she was in the train, and cough up a compensation of ₹50,000.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad, was dealing with a complaint filed by Sheetal Kulkarni against the General Manager of SCR.

The complainant stated that on August 21, 2017, she and her mother-in-law boarded the Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Express to attend her sister-in-law’s engagement. They had gold and silver ornaments, including engagement rings of the soon-to-be-bride, weighing 530 gm, and silk garments worth ₹3 lakh in their luggage.

After reaching their destination, they found the items missing from their luggage, and saw that the bag was slit open from the bottom. They approached the rural police station at Yesvantpur and lodged a complaint. She claimed that since the SCR was paid extra charges for reservation of seats, they are duty-bound to provide safety to their passengers, and their belongings.

For their part, the SCR denied all allegations, even as they pointed out that a complaint with the police was lodged six hours after the incident. They contended that the said instance was not covered by consumer laws. The SCR is liable only when instances come under Section 100 of the Railways Act of 1989, which largely deals with the administration not being responsible for loss of property, unless a railway official has booked the luggage and issued a receipt.

Taking the evidence and arguments placed on record, the commission stated that every railway passenger is a consumer, thus, attracting consumer laws. It cited judgments of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, and the Supreme CourT.

The commission also noted that the complainant had suspected three persons who were standing near their luggage for the theft, even as it pointed out that the SCR had not filed records of officials who were deputed that day, nor the statements of the coach attendants and travelling ticket examiner. It stated that the SCR was negligent in preventing ‘unauthorised’ persons into the coach who managed to divert the attention of the complainant and her family, resulting in the theft. It also imposed costs of ₹5,000 on SCR.