SCR to supply blankets to passengers on demand

South Central Railway has announced that the supply of woollen blankets in A/C coaches will be provided to passengers only on demand basis till April 15. Reserved passengers are also being intimated through SMS about the change in the supply of blanket facility. However, bed sheets, pillows and covers will be supplied as usual. Temperatures in the A/C coaches will be maintained at 23-25 degrees C.

Passengers have been requested to cooperate and make their own arrangements in case they do not opt for blankets. All major railway stations and trains are being cleaned on passenger use areas like platforms, seating area, seats, grab rails, door rails, and window areas with disinfectants as preventive measures against COVID-19, an official spokesperson said.