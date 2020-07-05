SCR to scale up freight carrying capacity

SCR is setting up business development units at both zonal and divisional level to double the freight by 2024 at the same time putting focus on non-bulk goods traffic on directions of the Railway Board.

Chief freight transportation manager B. Nagya will be the convener with members being chief commercial manager (freight marketing) B.S. Christopher, FA&CAO/T Korram Kishore and chief rolling stock engineer Prasun Chakravarthy.

The panel will have frequent interactions with the trade and industry to understand the existing pattern of goods transportation and explore the possibility of attracting additional freight traffic to railways, said General Manager Gajanan Mallya.

Similar units are also being formed in six divisions. Freight traffic is on the track of recovery, increasing from 4.81 MT in April to 6.71 MT in May and 6.86 MT in June. Cement loading which was only 0.21 MT in April has risen continually to 2.23 MT in May and to 2.27 MT in June. Food-grains loading in April has increased by more than 174% compared to same period last year — 2.71 MT this year compared to 0.9 MT last year.