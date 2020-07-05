SCR to scale up freight carrying capacity

SCR is setting up business development units at both zonal and divisional level to double the freight by 2024 at the same time putting focus on non-bulk goods traffic on directions of the Railway Board.
Chief freight transportation manager B. Nagya will be the convener with members being chief commercial manager (freight marketing) B.S. Christopher, FA&CAO/T Korram Kishore and chief rolling stock engineer Prasun Chakravarthy.
The panel will have frequent interactions with the trade and industry to understand the existing pattern of goods transportation and explore the possibility of attracting additional freight traffic to railways, said General Manager Gajanan Mallya.
Similar units are also being formed in six divisions. Freight traffic is on the track of recovery, increasing from 4.81 MT in April to 6.71 MT in May and 6.86 MT in June. Cement loading which was only 0.21 MT in April has risen continually to 2.23 MT in May and to 2.27 MT in June. Food-grains loading in April has increased by more than 174% compared to same period last year — 2.71 MT this year compared to 0.9 MT last year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath