SCR to run jatara specials from Hyderabad and Sirpur Kagazhnagar

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced 20 special trains between Secunderabad-Warangal-Hyderabad and Sirpur Kagazhnagar-Warangal-Sirpur Kagazhnagar to tackle extra rush of passengers for Medaram Sammakka Saralamma jatara.

Train No. 07014 Secunderabad-Warangal special train will depart Secunderabad at 12 noon from Feb. 4-8 and arrive Warangal at 3.40 p.m. on the same day; in the return direction, Train No. 07015 Warangal-Hyderabad special train will depart Warangal at 5.45 p.m. from Feb. 4-8 and arrive/depart Secunderabad at 8.50/8.55 p.m. and arrive Hyderabad at 9.40 p.m. on the same day. Halts will be at Moula Ali, Cherlapalli, Ghatkesar, Bibinagar, Bhongir, Raigir, Wangapalli, Aler, Pembarti, Jangaon, Raghunathpalli, Ghanapur, Pindial and Kazipet stations in both directions. Train No. 07017 Sirpur Kagazhnagar-Warangal special train will depart Sirpur Kagazhnagar at 5.30 a.m. from Feb. 4-8 and arrive Warangal at 9.30 a.m. on the same day; in the return direction, Train No. 07018 Warangal-Sirpur Kagazhnagar special train will depart Warangal at 11 a.m. from Feb. 4-8 and arrive Sirpur Kagazhnagar at 3 p.m. on the same day. Halts will be at Ralapet, Asifabad Road, Repallewada, Rechni Road, Bellampalli, Mandamarri, Ravindrakhani, Mancherial, Peddampet, Ramagundam, Raghavapuram, Peddapalli, Kothapalli, Kolanur, Odela, Potkapalli, Bisugir Shariff, Jammikunta, Uppal, Hasanparti Road and Kazipet Town stations in both directions.