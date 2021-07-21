SCR to post stationary watchmen at vulnerable points during rains

Bridges connected to dams, reservoirs put on constant vigil

South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to post stationary watchmen along with patrolling teams at ‘vulnerable’ points, including bridges, especially during heavy rains till the weather clears during this monsoon season.

Vulnerable spots requiring special attention have been identified after taking into account inputs from various sections of multi-disciplinary teams involved in train operations and maintenance, senior officials informed on Wednesday.

With the start of running unreserved passenger express trains from this week and more services on the track now, General Manager Gajanan Mallya has called upon his officers to have a close liaison with Irrigation officials on the status of 1,900 water bodies through which the railway lines pass, as these have been inspected jointly.

“Bridges connected to dams and reservoirs have been put on constant vigil so that timely action can be taken by the railways in case of release of excess water. Systems have been put in place for real time weather warnings with the meteorology departments to the field staff promptly,” he said.

About 30 ‘Anemometers’ have been installed on station buildings close to the identified bridges to give warning in case of high wind speed and 12 automated water level monitoring devices were installed on the bridges to provide continuous data of water levels at these locations for follow up action on regulating train traffic.

Senior officials concerned have been tasked to keep sufficient emergency reserve stock materials to restore track or bridges’ repair. These are being stacked on land and also on goods wagons at nominated places across the zone for any exigencies, he added.