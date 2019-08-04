SCR to offer more parking space at 3 metro stations

The clogged parking lots near the metro rail stations at Mettuguda, Tarnaka and Secunderabad East Metro stations could get a breather with the South Central Railway (SCR) identifying vacant railway lands near these stations and has invited open tenders for awarding parking contracts at these locations.

Tenders are to be opened on Aug.19 and once they are awarded, the SCR officials hope the present haphazard parking system at these stations where even the footpaths are being encroached upon can be averted.

About 1,800 sq.metres of space at the Railway Degree College in Tarnaka, 875 sq.mts at the Secunderabad East station and 1,613 sq.metres at Mettuguda station have been identified for the purpose, according to an official spokesperson.