SCR to offer more parking space at 3 metro stations

The clogged parking lots near the metro rail stations at Mettuguda, Tarnaka and Secunderabad East Metro stations could get a breather with the South Central Railway (SCR) identifying vacant railway lands near these stations and has invited open tenders for awarding parking contracts at these locations.
Tenders are to be opened on Aug.19 and once they are awarded, the SCR officials hope the present haphazard parking system at these stations where even the footpaths are being encroached upon can be averted.
About 1,800 sq.metres of space at the Railway Degree College in Tarnaka, 875 sq.mts at the Secunderabad East station and 1,613 sq.metres at Mettuguda station have been identified for the purpose, according to an official spokesperson.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor