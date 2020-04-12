SCR to hire 43 doctors, 161 medical staff

The South Central Railway (SCR) is in the process of hiring 43 doctors and 161 medical staff to work at its Central Hospital in Lalaguda, on a temporary basis to handle the COVID-19 crisis.

The last date for submission of applications is April 15 and interviews will be conducted through video calls. The details are available on SCR website www. scr. indianrailways.gov.in.

An official spokesman said that all the five major hospitals and 44 health units have been readied to render medical assistance in the hour of need with doctors and other paramedical staff briefed and trained about the protocol procedure for treating COVID-19 patients through video conferencing by the Union Ministry of Health in coordination with the Railway Board.

Railway institutes, colleges and schools, have been converted into quarantine centres with 862 isolation beds (Secunderabad division - 142 beds, Vijayawada division - 129 beds, Hyderabad division - 147 beds, Guntakal division - 234 beds, Guntur division - 125 beds and Nanded division - 85 beds.)

A separate isolation ward was set up with 142 beds at Central Hospital, 100 beds at Railway Hospital, Vijayawada, and 42 beds at Railway Hospital, Guntakal. About 11 doctors and 36 medical staff were engaged at Vijayawada and six doctors and 14 staff under temporary recruitment at Guntakal.

All railway hospitals and health units have been extending services to Central Government employees, as advised by Railway Board. GM Gajanan Mallya advised employees to strictly follow precautionary measures