SCR to cover 630 km of network with ‘Kavach’ by March-end

HYDERABAD

14 November 2021 00:19 IST

Train Collision Avoidance System operational for 320 km already; another 310 km in finishing stage

The South Central Railway (SCR), which is extensively testing the first indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) in a few sections, is planning to enhance the total coverage to 630 km, with 320 km already operational and another 310 km in finishing stage of the 1,200-km target set by the Railway Board (RB), by end of March 2022.

TCAS, also known as Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system or ‘Kavach’, is to help the Railways to achieve the goal of “zero accidents” as its implementation will bring train movement to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a prescribed distance. Trains will also stop on their own when the digital system notices any manual error like “jumping” of the red signal or any other malfunction, explained senior officials on Friday.

The system includes a stationary equipment to gather signalling inputs and loco inputs and transmits to loco console, radio system for communication with locos and the station, master interface and GPS for time synchronisation, loco equipment to gather inputs from RFID reader and tags and from the station, speedometer, brake interface unit, in-cab display of signal aspect, alarms, alerts and SOS buttons, radio and antenna for communication with stations and other locos.

RFID tags are provided every 1 km and at station yard for each track and signals for track identification, location of train and identification of train direction. The ‘On Board Display of Signal Aspect’ (OBDSA) is to help loco pilots check signals on board consoles even when the visibility is low. The practice now is for loco-pilots or assistant loco-pilots to crane their necks out of the window to look out for caution signs and signals, said the officials.

Test runs were held between Lingampalli-Sanatnagar (14 km), Vikarabad-Lingampalli (161 km) and Vikarabad-Bidar (90 km) for a couple of years before giving the go-ahead for using them in select sections where passenger and freight trains are run. Railways’ Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) has permitted three firms — HBL, Medha and Kernex — to make TCAS, they said.

SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya explained the progress of TCAS when RB’s director general (Safety) Ravinder Gupta came calling a few days ago where the necessary improvements came up for discussion. An update on signal display, prevention of over-speeding, automatic whistling at level crossing gates, better radio communication, maintenance, standardisation of equipment between the three firms, integration of various display units and machine interfaces inside the loco-pilot cab were among those highlighted to fine-tune the system.

TCAS is in operation from Manmad to Secunderabad and Parbhini to Wadi plus Vikarabad to Sanatnagar in 40 locomotives with about 100 loco-pilots trained and another 150 maintenance staff trained, they added.