SCR to arrange 40 rakes-a-day to speed up SCCL coal despatches

As part of its plans to scale up coal production and despatches to its customers to meet the targets for 2019-20, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has convinced the Railways to increase the number of rakes for transportation of coal to 40-a-day from the present 35.

At a meeting held with the South Central Railway officials here on Thursday, Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Sridhar explained that the company needs increased rakes in tune with coal production and despatch plans during the remaining three months of the current financial year and requested them to increase the rakes to 40-a-day.

The railway officials assured the SCCL management that they are ready to increase the number of rakes to 38-a-day from the present 35 for the remaining days of December and 40-a-day from January to March.

Chief Operations Manager of SCR K. Siva Prasad and Chief Freight Traffic Manager B. Nagya were in the meeting with SCCL CMD Mr. Sridhar and Executive Director (Marketing) J. Allwyn.

The railway officials said at the meeting that they had cooperated with the coal company last year too by providing sufficient number of rakes and they would support this year too. They stated that loading of coal into the wagons is being done swiftly at the coal handling plants of SCCL after signing the engine-on-loading agreement.

Further, the railway officials stated that the construction of Pocharam station on the Dornakal-Karepalli section of the SCR for faster movement of goods trains, particularly those carrying coal from SCCL, would be completed in the next six months.

General Manager (Marketing) of SCCL Anthony Raja and others attended the meeting.