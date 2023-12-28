GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCR surpasses 100 MTs freight

December 28, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway (SCR) has surpassed 100 million tonnes of freight carrying in a shortest time of eight months and 26 days in any financial year to reach this feat. The milestone has been achieved in 270 days compared to the previous best of 284 days achieved during the last financial year i.e., 2022-23 and 317 days in 2021-22.

This has been made possible by taking several proactive steps to attract new commodities towards rail transportation, while also strengthening the existing freight basket. While terminals handling the freight movement are being continuously improved, the movement of the freight trains are also being closely monitored so as to ensure timely delivery of the goods.

The growth rebound in freight loading is seen across the entire segment, with all commodities witnessing higher loading levels during the current financial year compared to the same period in the last financial year.

Commodity-wise loading includes: 50.635 MTs of coal, 25.226 MTs of cement, 5.961 MTs of fertilizers, 5.161 MTs of food grains, 3.396 MTs of raw materials for steel plants, 2.722 MTs of iron ore and 7.752 MTs of other commodities. Coal loading has picked up with an exclusive new rail line between Bhadrachalam and Sattupalli commissioned earlier this year, said a press release on Wednesday.

