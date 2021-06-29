SCR supplied 7,347 MT of medical oxygen to TS, AP

Odisha highest contributor at over 3,500 MT

South Central Railway (SCR) has delivered 7,347.37 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) through Oxygen Express trains to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh till date. Telangana received the first consignment of 63.06 MT of the resource on May 1 and since then, 3719.05 MT through 40 trains.

Andhra, on the other hand, received the first consignment on May 15 with delivery of 40 MT of LMO and 3628.32 MT thereafter through 56 trains. About 80 MT was transported from West Bengal, 5 MT from Chhattisgarh,1,288 MT from Jharkhand, 1,793.10 MT from Gujarat and 3,501.77 MT from Odisha.

Indian Railways have been operating these trains along the green corridors to ensure minimum transport time. Multi-disciplinary teams have also been formed to ensure that these trains reach the destination in the least possible time, averaging at 60 kmph speeds.