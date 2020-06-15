SCR seeks govt. nod to utilise Central facility for treatment

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya has requested Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to allow its Central Hospital at Lallaguda and other health units to treat railway officers and staff testing positive for COVID-19.

The urgency has emerged following the ordeal of a high ranking official who ‘could not be admitted’ into the railway hospital since the government was yet to give its nod to treat coronavirus patients in hospitals other than those mandated by it, disclosed senior officials, pleading anonymity, on Monday.

The official had faced a harrowing time when the waiting period at Gandhi Hospital for admission stretched beyond seven hours and was forced to get into a corporate hospital on a ‘package’ last week. With a few more positive cases turning up in both Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions, it set alarm bells ringing among the officials and staff working from lockdown time for movement of essential commodities, Shramik Specials and passenger trains on select routes.

Employee associations represented to Mr. Mallya urging him to seek approval of Telangana government to allow railway hospitals to provide treatment, set up isolation wards or start negotiating with the referral hospitals to admit railway officers and staff, if they test positive, considering the inadequate infrastructure at Gandhi Hospital.

This is necessary to “boost the morale of the railway officials and staff”, they reminded, in their communication. Andhra Pradesh government had already permitted use of railway health facilities in Vijayawada, it was pointed out.

A member of the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen wrote to Railway Board Chairman V.K. Yadav urging him to make use of railway healthcare facilities and roping in CGHS empanelled corporate hospitals as “ordinary employees” cannot afford to spend on their own for taking COVID-19 related treatment from private hospitals.

SCR had earlier claimed that its five major hospitals and 44 health units in Andhra and Telangana are “ready” to swing into action to render medical assistance with doctors and para-medical staff trained about protocol procedure for treating COVID-19 patients through video conferencing by Union Ministry of Health in coordination with the Railway Board.

About 862 quarantine beds/isolation wards — 142 in Secunderabad, 129 in Vijayawada, 147 in Hyderabad, 234 in Guntakal, 125 in Guntur and 85 in Nanded — are kept ready for the same. “Our hospital is willing to take up the treatment, but we are waiting for a nod from the Telangana Health department,” said senior officials.