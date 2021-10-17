SCR runs three long haul trains

The SCR on Sunday successfully operated four long haul trains in three different directions under the initiative Triveni, by Vijayawada division. Each long haul train was formed by clubbing two goods trains and these goods trains are twice longer than the normal composition of freight trains, providing a very effective solution to the problem of capacity constraints in critical sections.

Two long haul trains each consisting of 118 open wagons were despatched to Talcher towards Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada, with an average lead of around 900 km and another long-haul train was despatched from Adani-Krishnapatnam Port by clubbing two open wagon trains passing through Obulavaripalli and destined to Kesoram Cement with a lead of 645 km. The third was from Vijayawada to Kondapalli by clubbing two covered wagon trains.

Running of such long haul trains contributes in reducing the wagon turnaround time, enhancing freight loading, reduces the manpower need and saves the precious path for operating other trains on the busy and saturated sections, said a press release.