SCR runs 13 more Shramik Specials trains to the North from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The South Central Railway (SCR) has run as many as 13 ‘Shramik Special’ trains - 11 from Telangana and two from Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), carrying up to 13,533 migrant labourers towards the northern States starting Tuesday night till the early hours of Wednesday. About 11,761 passengers from Telangana and 1,772 from A.P. travelled in these 24-coach trains escorted by the Railway Police.

Highly placed railway sources, on condition of anonymity, revealed that the first train from Ghatkesar on the outskirts of Hyderabad began its journey to Bhagalpur in Bihar and another from Rayanapadu near Vijayawada in A.P. started towards Wadsa, in Maharastra at about 10 p.m. All the other 11 trains began their respective journeys from 1 a.m. till 6 a.m. .

Northward bound

A second train from Ghatkesar started towards Tatanagar in Jharkhand, two other trains started from Bibinagar towards Gaya in Bihar and Habeebgunj in Madhya Pradesh. Three ‘Shramik Special’ trains headed towards Dharbanga in Bihar, Gorakhpur in U.P. and Bhagalpur in Bihar. Two trains started from Cherlapalli towards Sitamarhi in Bihar and Barabanki in U.P. One migrant special train each started from Medchal towards Patni in U.P. and another from Bollarum to Jodhpur in Rajasthan. All these stations are in the suburbs of Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin cities.

From the A.P. side, a ‘Shramik Special’ train was run from Kurnool towarrds Barauni in Bihar in the morning. Top railway officers stated that all the passengers were brought to the stations by the respective governments and district authorities by buses with police escort.

Only registered passengers

“They were all registered passengers and were thermal screened before being allowed entry into the stations and trains. The governments (of the two States) provided them with food and drinking water while we took take care of the arrangements during the journey along with security. Social distancing was maintained in the seating arrangements by removing the middle berths,” they explained.

The SCR is reported to have received payment of up to ₹ 97 lakh from both the governments for running these trains. “The Telangana government has already announced they are footing the bill but we are not aware if the A.P. government is doing the same and not collecting fare from the passengers,’ said railway officials.

Empty returns?

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a press conference on Tuesday expressed his disappointment with the railways for collecting fare from the migrant labourers and also claimed that Telangana people stranded in the northern States can make use of the trains on the return journey.

But senior railway officials are clueless about this. “As of now we are returning from the destinations up north with empty trains as these are specially contracted services. It is up to the Telangana government to make arrangements with other States on bringing the stranded people there as we are not issuing tickets individually or for groups without the State government’s registrations,” they added.