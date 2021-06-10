SCR removes 87 manned level crossings

The South Central Railway (SCR) has replaced a total of 81 manned level crossings during the financial year 2020-21 and seven more since April in a phased manner by providing alternative arrangements such as construction of Limited Height Subways (LHS), Road under Bridges (RUBs) and Road Over Bridges (ROBs) with the co-operation and participation of State.

The International Union of Railways (UIC) observes one day as International Level Crossing Awareness Day (ILCAD) every year and this year, June 10 is being observed with focus on educational measures and the promotion of safe behaviour at and around level crossings.

Caution/signage boards with statutory warning indicating to road users mandatory precautions to be observed when the railway gate is kept closed for approaching train are up. But, the railway authorities sought the co-operation of citizens to ‘stop’ and ‘look’ out for train in both directions before crossing the track at level crossings, a press release said.