SCR registers record parcel earnings in May

An SCR parcel moving service.

HYDERABAD

05 June 2021 07:04 IST

South Central Railway has recorded its highest parcel earnings in a month during May earning ₹19.14 crores by loading 44,374 tonnes. The achievement comes in the backdrop of the pandemic situation across the nation thanks to the policy initiatives of both tariff and non-tariff concessions, said top officials on Thursday.

Parcel earnings recorded are almost ₹3 crore (approx 19%) higher than the previous highest parcel revenue earned in January and it also witnessed the highest single day parcel earnings of ₹1.099 crore on May 6. A major contributor for this growth has been the 40 timetabled parcel trains which helped move several essential commodities like fruits, medicines, paddy seeds, eggs, fish, lemon and ghee among others to different destinations across the country.

It also includes 62 lakhs litres of milk transported through Doodh Duronto specials to Delhi, 69 ‘kisan’ specials transporting 24,748 tonnes of agricultural produce from Nagarsol, Nuzivd and Lingampet Jagityal, to assist the farm sector in marketing its agricultural produce for better price realisation.

Advertising

Advertising

Customer-friendly initiatives introduced like advance booking facility of parcel space in all mediums i.e., in luggage rooms on passenger carrying trains, parcel vans attached to regular trains and in timetabled parcel trains since September last year have helped traders, cargo aggregators and farmers, especially those who are handling small quantities for transporting their consignments in a safe, secure, economical and fastest mode as per the planned schedule, said General Manager Gajanan Mallya.

He advised the teams to maintain the same momentum in the current financial year and instructed them to render all-out efforts in attracting new traffic while duly strengthening the existing traffic, a press release said.