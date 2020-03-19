SCR records over 50% cancellation of tickets

HYDERABAD

19 March 2020

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced cancellation of several special trains and the number of reserved ticket cancellations has also reached an all time high of over 50%. It is pertinent to note that the trains were cancelled not due to COVID-19 shutdown but ‘lack of patronage’.

“We have cancelled services of our special trains. However, most of our mainline trains are booked to capacity and more, due to the cancellation of flight services within the country. The thinking right now in the railways top brass is to wait and watch before going for any drastic step of halting all services. For now those with less capacity are being stopped,” say senior railway officers, pleading anonymity.

Data shows that the reserved ticket cancellation spree is likely to reach the ‘popular’ trains too, considering the trend in the last few days with the Central and State governments slowly but surely clamping down on public congregations. “Shutting down of public transport is a big step and the signal has to come from the top if this has to be shut down to halt citizens from rushing to hometowns in view of the enforced holidays,” they aver.

In the past four days alone (March 14-17), SCR has seen cancellation of 3,37,312 tickets out of the 6,16,658 booked, bringing the cancellations percentage to 54.7%. “It is quite unprecedented since the average reserved ticket cancellations is to the extent of 14-18% only. The cancellations have only been showing a rising graph in the past few days ever since the coronavirus scare and possible spread became more prominent,” explain senior officials.

Of the about ₹31.2 crore earned by the zone during this period, it had to refund reserved ticket fares to an extent of ₹15 crore. “This is the time of the year where our trains usually run full for the holiday season and so it is a big dent in our revenues,” they point out.

They are not off the mark considering that the number of reserved tickets booked has been 7,87,683 during the same period last year and earnings has been to the tune of ₹40.4 crore with just 17% cancellations and ₹7.02 crore of refund. If the average daily bookings last year in the same period has been 1.96 lakh, it has come down to about 1.54 lakh this year.

The zone has announced cancellation of as many as 70 services of close to 40 trains bound to destinations as diverse as Villupuram, Kakinada Town, Machilipatnam, Ernakulam, Vijayawada, Tiruchchirapalli, Aurangabad, Kanpur, Mumbai LTT, Karimnagar, Nagpur, Kalaburagi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Bhubaneswar and so on. Originating stations also include Karimnagar, Hyderabad, Kacheguda, Lingampalli, Renigunta, Nanded, Machilipatnam, etc.