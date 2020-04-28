SCR offers doorstep delivery of medicines, tele-medicine

South Central Railway has initiated supply of essential medicines to the staff and retired employees at their doorsteps to begin with, in divisions of Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Guntakal. The facility can be availed by the serving railway employees and retired employees living in and around these three places. It is particularly useful to persons suffering from chronic health problems like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac-related diseases or any other chronic diseases etc.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya stated that the initiative will save both the time and risks involved in commuting to Railway hospitals and will also enable serving/retired railway employees to adhere the strict rules of lockdown due to COVID-19. Delivery of medicines of up to two months is being done through the available volunteers / scouts/ civil defence personnel.

In addition, a facility of tele-medicine and consultation support through WhatsApp video has also been started for addressing minor ailments. A patient has to only submit his or her name, UMID Card / Medical ID Card photo, previous month doctor’s prescription photo and address with landmark to the WhatsApp number of their respective health units for getting their medicines door-delivered.

Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda: Dr. Ramesh, Chief Staff Surgeon: 970137051, Health Unit, Moula-Ali: Dr. Muthyam Kumar, Sr. Consultant: 9701372501/Padma Rani, pharmacist: 9849085640; Health Unit, Kacheguda: Dr. Raminder Kaur, ACMS: 9701372502/ Shalini, pharmacist: 8686408534; Health Unit, Guntakal: Venkata Rami Reddy, chief pharmacist: 8790651901/ Ramarathnamma, chief pharmacist: 9885497932

Health Unit, Vijayawada: On Monday, Wednesday and Friday: - 7569305668, 7675928721 & 7569305636/On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: - 7673927677, 7569305620 & 7013826171