SCR nod for Cherlapalli railway terminal work

South Central Railway (SCR) has given its nod for work for the fourth major railway terminal for the twin cities at Cherlapalli with the Railway Board giving clearance for taking up construction at a total cost of ₹221 crore.

The plans for the terminal towards the east of the capital have been finalised when current Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav was the General Manager here and now, he has given the final nod for taking up several infrastructural works along with provision of passenger amenities.

Tenders have been floated, finalised and contract awarded for the first phase of ₹55 crore worth work, according to General Manager Gajanan Mallya. Widening of existing island platform, new platform along with new line for MMTS trains and development of three new platforms with cover is in the offing.

Extension of foot over bridge for new high level platforms, water pedestals on platforms, and so on are part of initial construction. This is expected to take a year or two. In the next phase, SCR is planning to finalise contracts for two subways, ramps, staircases, five bridges, two other high level island platforms, shunting deck, watering plant, overhead tank of four lakh litres capacity, sewerage facility, at a total cost of ₹63 crore.

New station and service buildings, improving the circulating area, approach roads, power supply, FoBs, escalators, lifts will be build next.