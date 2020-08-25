SCR moves first fly ash rake to ACC plant

The special freight train has 57 BCCW wagons and is to transport 3,876 metric tonnes of fly-ash to Wadi

South Central Railway is transporting the first fly-ash rake from Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) located near Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district, Telangana, to ACC premises at Wadi in Karnataka State. First loading of fly-ash commenced on Sunday and was completed on Monday with the rake being loaded towards Wadi, a distance of 430 km.

The special freight train consists of 57 BCCW wagons and is to transport 3,876 metric tonnes of fly-ash, earning a revenue of ₹ 26,12,754. The initiative is likely to not only generate additional loading and revenue but is also an environmental friendly means of transporting fly ash as earlier it was done by road, said General Manager Gajanan Mallya. The newly set-up business development unit of Secunderabad division has played a key in bringing this new traffic, said a press release.