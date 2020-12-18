SCR transported 5 crore litres of milk to Delhi

A Doodh Duronto Special of the South Central Railway.

18 December 2020 23:35 IST

South Central Railway (SCR) which started a unique initiative of operating “Doodh Duronto” milk special trains from March 26 from Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh to H. Nizamuddin has transported over five crore litres of milk till date. The distance of 2,300 km is being covered within 30 hours with improvement in each trip.

Doodh Duronto specials are run with normally six milk tankers each having a capacity of 40,000 liters which means each train carries 2.40 lakh liters of milk. So far, around 207 trips of special trains have been operated totalling to 1,256 milk tankers transporting five crore liters of milk, a press release said.

