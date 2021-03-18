SCR ‘milk specials’ carried 7 crore litres to New Delhi

HYDERABAD

18 March 2021 00:32 IST

Duronto specials have been running since March 26, 2020

SCR ‘Doodh Duronto’ specials have transported seven crore litres of milk to New Delhi till date from Renigunta of Andhra Pradesh.

This is more than doubling the usual 2-3 million litres carried annually through milk tankers attached to regular superfast trains to serve the purpose.

Last year, due to COVID lockdown, when all passenger trains came to a halt, milk transportation became a challenging task and that’s when General Manager Gajanan Mallya alerted officials to go for an alternative through exclusive transportation of milk by running of special trains of ‘Doodh Duronto’.

30-hour journey

Starting from March 26, specials have been operated initially on every alternative day and on a daily basis from July 15 with the distance between Renigunta and H. Nizamuddin (2300 km) being covered in 30 hours.

‘Doodh Duronto’ specials are run normally with six milk tankers, each having a capacity of 40,000 litres or about 2.40 lakh litres of milk is carried in a train.

Around 296 trips of milk specials have been operated with 1,753 milk tankers transporting seven crore litres, informed a release.