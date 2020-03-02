SCR launches QR code tickets

HYDERABAD

02 March 2020 00:26 IST

The South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced QR (Quick Response) code ticketing.

The QR codes for all the stations have been created and supplied for display at the railway stations.

This utility facilitates passengers to book tickets through Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) on mobile app within the station premises and also from the areas within the vicinity of one kilometre radius from the station by scanning the QR code of that station.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya appealed to all rail users to avail the user-friendly UTS on mobile app and QR code for purchasing the tickets to avoid standing in queues at stations.

Novel feature

Another novel feature introduced is to minimise the transaction time for purchasing UTS tickets - unreserved general tickets, platform tickets and season tickets etc., through ATVMs - Automatic Ticket Vending Machines.

With the new feature, an UTS ticket can be purchased in any ATVM with two clicks only, instead of seven clicks in normal course.

Top 30 destination stations have been defined for each ATVM based on frequent transactions done through that particular ATVM.