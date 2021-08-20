SCR lags behind on vaccination goals

Senior officials appeal for more vaccine supplies; unions rue Centre’s apathy

The Railways’ grand plan to have the entire workforce, including families, vaccinated against COVID-19 by July-end is unlikely to be achieved by end of this month too, considering the manner in which vaccination has been taken up so far.

An official circular issued by the Railway Board last month to general managers of the 17 zones sought expedition of the vaccination process but since the vaccine supply is totally dependent on the State governments, it was simply not possible.

Till date, for 90,000-odd employees of South Central Railway (SCR), more than 64,000 got the first dose while over 26,000 got the second dose. Even contractual employees are covered in this vaccination process but senior officials admitted that inoculation happens as and when the vaccine supplies come in from the respective State health departments.

Apart from these about 32,000 retired railway personnel and family members took the first dose and 14,000 the second dose. “Many got the jabs on their own from other sources, both government and private, as there was no certainty regarding the availability of the vaccine in the railway health units,” they said, wishing to remain anonymous.

The Railway Board even offered to reimburse ₹780 for each vaccine dose taken in private hospitals despite the vaccine price being higher than that. Apparently, the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government has been far more forthcoming in ensuring that more vaccine doses were available to the railway personnel, helping close to 90% of the target groups get the jabs in the Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal divisions.

“We have met top Telangana government functionaries and appealed for more supplies but even they are constrained with limited or non-reliable supplies,” pointed out senior officials. “Vaccination rate among staff working in the smaller centres is also poor because they have to travel to the headquarters without any official leave sanctioned. Or, they are at the mercy of the local health authorities,” they claimed.

This has got the unions worked up.

“We are the biggest government organisation but are forced to depend on States’ vaccine allotment. We have been running services continuously and our staff have braved the first and second waves in ensuring essential goods, including oxygen, and passengers got moving, yet we have not been even being considered as frontline workers by the Centre,” charged SCR Mazdoor Union general secretary Ch. Shankar Rao.

He opines that this had happened despite the Central government employees “sponsoring” the whole vaccination drive for 130 crore citizens as they took a day’s salary cut for COVID donation, and benefits like dearness allowance amounting to ₹38,000 crore was denied for 18 months. Besides, many lost their lives during this period.