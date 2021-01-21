SCR Hyd. division removes 11 level crossings in 8 months

The South Central Railway's Hyderabad division has successfully completed 11 Road under Bridges (RuBs) - Limited Height Subway (LHS) during eight months between May - December 2020 with an approximate expenditure of ₹30.8 crore.
The RuB’s/LHS construction involve adopting innovative methods and state of the art technology like keeping precast reinforced concrete cement boxes for building the LHS vents in advance, taking short blocks of regulation to train services in the section of the work, undertaking fast excavation of earth using heavy duty machinery, placing of temporary pre-fabricated iron girders on either sides of the track for insertion of RCC boxes to act as permanent LHS at the spot, filling up the earth, besides newly readied LHS, besides restoring normalcy of train operations within a short time.
Less impact
"This method has led to bare minimal impact on train operations,” said General Manager Gajanan Mallya.
“The policy to eliminate the level crossings has been taken to avoid mishaps which not only endanger railway assets but also cause unsafe situations to road users. This is being done through LHS, RUBs and Road Over Bridges (ROBs) with co-operation of governments,” he said on Wednesday
He appreciated the officials and workforce of the division and credited the engineering department for execution of the task as per target, said a press release.
