SCR Hyd division carries more freight this year

Freight loading in Hyderabad division surpasses total freight loading of previous financial year (2019-20).

HYDERABAD

08 December 2020 22:03 IST

SCR’s freight loading in Hyderabad division has shown considerable improvement during the current financial year by loading 1.06 MTs which is 58% more than the freight loading during the same period of the previous financial year.

New traffic started this year includes iron ore and quartz chips from Veldurti station, maize from Nizamabad station and boiled rice from Kaukuntla. Turmeric has been loaded from Nizamabad to beyond the borders, Bangladesh, for first time. About 0.847 MTs of foodgrains were transported this year, almost double than the previous year same period of 0.435 MTs.

A new private freight terminal has been made operational at Kaukuntla and rice was transported exclusively to other southern States. The division has facilitated freight customers for loading in mini rakes — 20 wagons instead of full rake of 40 wagons has helped in enhanced loading in transportation of maize, besides loading of iron ore and stone chips to major destinations like Macheri Road, Kharagpur and JSW Steel, Hubli, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising