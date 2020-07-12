Hyderabad

SCR hospital ready with isolation wards

The hospital has started treating COVID patients.

South Central Railway (SCR)’s Central Hospital at Lallaguda has been provided isolation-cum-COVID wards and has started treating patients showing mild or very mild symptoms.

Necessary training has been given to the doctors and para medical staff about the protocol procedure for treating COVID patients. All the required medical infrastructure and equipment are being supplied for the safety of medical staff to facilitate necessary treatment.

A notification has also been issued to hire nine specialists, 16 general duty doctors, 31 nursing superintendents, four lab assistants and 50 housing attendants to work on a temporary basis. The required details are available on SCR official website: www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

