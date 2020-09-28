SCR had moved 3 crore litres milk to Delhi

Doodh Duronto specials are normally run with six milk tankers, each carrying 40,000 litres.

‘Doodh Duronto Special’ introduced during lockdown period is being operated on a regular basis

‘Doodh Duronto Special’ introduced during the lockdown period from Renigunta to Hazrat Nizamuddin to supply milk to the people of New Delhi is being operated on a regular basis and the total milk transportation has crossed 3 crore litres mark on Monday.

The train is run on a par with the best of mail express trains and the distance between Renigunta and H.Nizamuddin of 2,300 km is being covered within 34 hours. It was introduced on March 26 to operate on every alternate day and later enhanced to run on daily basis from July 15.

Doodh Duronto specials are normally run with six milk tankers, with each milk tanker having a capacity of 40,000 litres i.e., totalling to 2.40 lakh litres of milk in a train. So far, around 126 trips of Doodh Duronto special trains have been operated totalling to 751 milk tankers duly transporting 3 crore litres milk, said General Manager Gajanan Mallya.

Milk transported through this special train is sourced by a unit of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) from more than 3,000 pooling points spread across 13,000 villages in and around Chittoor district. Apart from transportation of milk, around 56 parcel vans were attached to these trains from Renigunta and transported essential commodities and fruits such as China clay, hard parcels, mangoes, musk melons etc to en route stations like Delhi, Bhopal, Nagpur and Jhansi and also to places such as Jodhpur, Jaipur, Rourkela, Ambala, etc.

Regular loading is also being done at Kacheguda station with 191 parcel vans loaded to carry around 4,039 tonnes. Major commodities loaded from this station include bulk drugs, syrup caps, machinery parts, paper products, hatched eggs, fish, lemon, electrical capacitors and other general goods. These goods are transported to Nizamuddin, Bhopal, Jhansi and also to non-en route stations like Tatanagar, Rourkela, Gorakhpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur etc, according to chief PRO Ch. Rakesh.