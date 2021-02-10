SCR GM inspects route up to Kazipet, oversees speed tests

SCR GM Gajanan Mallya inspecting a newly-laid road under bridge on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

10 February 2021 23:38 IST

Gajanan Mallya participates in a spree of inaugurals

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Wednesday inspected the Pocharam railway station, a new crossing station between Bhadrachalam Road and Dornakal Junction to ease the congestion in train movements and also help in speeding up the freight and passenger trains.

The General Manager took up the annual inspection of Bhadrachalam Road – Dornakal - Kazipet – Secunderabad sections of Secunderabad division accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) A.K. Gupta, and other senior officials where he had also participated in a spree of inaugurations like the renovated crew lobby, 20 KWp on grid solar power plant and model track maintainers room at Bhadrachalam.

He also inspected the renovated health unit and carried out a speed test between Bhadrachalam and Dornakal sections. A newly constructed Road under Bridge (RuB) between both sections was opened as also new running room with solar hot water plant at Dornakal station.

Safety aspects at major girder bridge between Garla - Gundratimadugu stations in Dornakal – Kazipet section and overall track maintenance was checked. Another speed test was conducted between Jangaon – Pagidipalli.

During the inspection Mr. Mallya interacted with the track maintainers and enquired about the safety practices being followed.

Warangal and Ghanapur railway stations were also checked, informed an official spokesman in a press release.

Bandi meets Railway Board CEO

Meanwhile, State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar called on Railway Board chairman and chief executive officer Suneeth Sharma in New Delhi and urged him to expedite the pending railway works falling under his constituency.

In a memorandum presented to the CEO, Mr. Sanjay requested faster progress in the Manoharabad-Kothapalli line where ₹325 crore was sanctioned -- yet the progress was slow in the last two years.

A new line connecting Karimnagar to Hasanparthi via Huzurabad did not get any allotments this year although survey work has been completed. He sought the work to be sanctioned when the supplementary budget is presented. The bypass line between Kazipet-Peddapalli route needs to be taken up on a priority basis in view of congestion on the regular routes, he said.

Road over Bridges (RoBs) are urgently required to solve the traffic issues at Teegalaguttapalli level crossing and the level crossing between Kothapalli to Gangadara or at the Ramadugu gate. There is a need for Karimnagar to be connected to major cities of Chennai, Mumbai and Shirdi by train network, added the memorandum.