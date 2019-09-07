SCR GM inspects developmental work

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya undertook extensive inspection of Manuguru-Bhadrachalam Road section, including Manuguru and Rudrampur coal screening plant siding of Secunderabad division on Friday.

Accompanied by DRM Anand Bhatia, he began his tour from Manuguru railway station where he reviewed passenger amenities available and discussed with branch officials on the ongoing infrastructural work.

The coal siding on the supply of wagons and enhancement of coal loading was checked and through window trailing from Manuguru to Bhadrachalam Road, he inspected safety procedures being adopted at level crossings as well as safety aspects of the track, curves, bridges, speed etc. He also checked the Bhadrachalam Road railway station and its environs and interacted with officials.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao and MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao met the General Manager and discussed the various rail developmental work of their region. Mr. Mallya also visited the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) of Telangana Genco.