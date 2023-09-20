HamberMenu
SCR gets three awards for energy efficiency

September 20, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway has received three energy efficient unit awards in favour of three administrative units from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the 24th national awards for excellence in energy management- 2023 held here on Tuesday.

Lekha Bhavan (accounts building) at Secunderabad has been awarded with excellent energy efficient unit in building sector, Rail Nilayam (headquarters) at Secunderabad and Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI) at Moulali got the awards.

The zone has taken up a ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ (fortnight) cleanliness drive as part of the ‘Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat’ mission from September 16 to October 2. Additional general manager R. Dhananjayulu administered the ‘Swachhata’ pledge to officials and staff on Tuesday at Rail Nilayam. He called for two hours for cleanliness by each employee and also led a signature campaign to motivate the staff and ensure active participation in the cleanliness drive.

Sabari Express

Train No. 17230/17229 Secunderabad – Thiruvananthapuram – Secunderabad Sabari Express will be diverted via Shoranur ‘B’ Cabin bypassing Shoranur Junction with stoppage at Wadakancheri with effect from January 1, 2024. But, there is no change in timings for Train No. 17230 Secunderabad – Thiruvananthapuram Sabari Express between Secunderabad and Ottappalam stations and no change in timings for Train No. 17229 Thiruvananthapuram – Secunderabad Sabari Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur stations, said a press release.

