SCR gets ₹6,846 cr. budgetary allocation

South Central Railway (SCR) has got a substantial budgetary allocation of ₹6,846 crore for the year 2020-21 with high grants to new lines of ₹2,856 crore, doubling, third line and bypass works getting ₹3,836 crore and ₹152 crore for traffic facilities, informed General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Wednesday.

Giving details of the precise allocations for the zone following submission of the ‘pink book’- a compendium containing details about the infrastructure and other works tabled in the Parliament, Mr. Mallya told a press conference that Telangana projects grants is about ₹1,850 crore, 30% more when compared to last year.

Flanked by his top officials, the GM explained that new doubling works were sanctioned for Dharmavaram – Pakala – Katpadi for a distance of 290-km. at an estimated cost of ₹2,900 crore, Guntur – Bibinagar of 248-km at ₹2,480 crore and Akola – Dhone via Purna, Mudkhed, Secunderabad, Mahabubnagar (excluding Purna- Mudkhed & Bolarum – Mahabubnagar already in progress) of 626-km. at ₹6,260 crore.

However, there is nothing much for suburban rail projects for the twin cities with Mr. Mallya pointing towards pending payments from the Telangana government to the tune of about ₹400 crore “but we are going with our work.” This year, about 40 crore was allotted for MMTS Phase II and work of Moula Ali – Ghatkesar and Malkajgiri- Bolarum-Medchal sections is nearing completion.

About ₹10 lakh has been allotted for Ghatkesar – Yadadri (33 km) extension of MMTS phase-II and it has a revised estimate of ₹412 crore with the State government agreeing to fund 2/3rd cost. The proposed Cherlapally terminal got ₹5 crore but more funds are expected as the works progress. Same goes with the wagon repair unit at Kazipet as soon as the land acquisition is completed, he explained.

Ongoing projects

Among the ongoing projects, the fund allocation is: ₹54 crore for Akkannapet – Medak new line project nearing completion, ₹75 crore for Mudkhed – Parbhani doubling project, ₹235 crore for Manoharabad–Kothapalli new line, with first phase of Manoharabad – Gajwel (32 km) nearing completion, ₹240 crore for Munirabad–Mahabubnagar new line project with Jaklair – Makthal (11.06 km) and Krishna - Maganur (18.34 km) in progress.

About ₹520 crore for Bhadrachalam – Sattupalli new line project, ₹483 crore for Kazipet – Balharshah third line project with Raghavapuram-Potkapalli, Bisugir Sharif-Uppal and Wirur-Manikgarh (66 km) nearing completion. Nadikudi–Srikalahasti new line project got ₹1,198 crore, ₹294 crore for Guntur – Guntakal doubling project of 401 km with 49 km getting ready.

For Vijayawada – Gudivada/Machilipatnam-Bhimavaram/Narsapur–Nidadavolu doubling ₹1,158 crore and electrification with Moturu-Bhimavaram (56 km) commissioned, ₹551 crore for Kotipalli–Narsapur new line, ₹185 crore for Secunderabad – Mahabubnagar with 29 km of Shadnagar - Gollapalli nearing completion, ₹135 crore for Gooty – Dharmavaram doubling.

Kazipet – Vijayawada third line project of 219 km got ₹404 crore with Vijayawada - Kondapalli (17.5 km) nearing completion, ₹664 crore for Vijayawada – Gudur third line, ₹222 crore by-pass lines at Vijayawada (19.5 kms), Kazipet (10.65 km), Renigunta (9.6 km), Wadi (7.6 km) and Gooty (3.8 km). For safety works like level crossings and bridges, ₹542 crore is granted while ₹900 crore is for track renewals. Train Collision Avoidance system (TCAS) gets ₹100 crore to be used between Manmad – Nanded – Secunderabad – Dhone – Guntakal and Bidar - Parli – Parbhani sections.