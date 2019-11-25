SCR General Manager calls for better security on trains

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Monday advised the officials to focus on escorting the trains running in night time to enhance passenger security in all the vulnerable sections, especially between Bengaluru and Guntakal section in view of recent incidents.

During a review on security of passengers and safety aspects of train operations on the zone with his top officials, he said loco failures and signal failures affecting the punctuality of trains should be looked into as top priority with mandatory maintenance works taken up to avoid such incidents.

Checks should be intensified during nights to ensure that incidents like disruption of the overhead power supply between Vijayawada and Warangal by throwing jaggery bags on the lines are not repeated. He had a word of praise to the divisional managers for maintaining good punctuality compared to Railway Board targets.

Restoration of Rajdhani, Duronto and Garib Rath trains to the original route which were earlier diverted due to traffic block in Guntakal division was reviewed so was the progress of doubling works at Akividu-Bhimavaram, Limbagaon-Mirkhel, Nallapadu-Pericherla sections.

These should be completed as soon as possible to improve track capacity and the design of the limited height subways should be looked at afresh considering complaints of water clogging by the MPs in a recent meeting, he added. Top officials participated in the meeting, according to CPRO Ch. Rakesh.