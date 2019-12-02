SCR General Manager moots more track patrol men this winter

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya instructed officials to explore the possibility of engaging second keyman for sharing work and maintaining good surveillance of the track and safety to the on-duty staff working on track during foggy season.

Interacting with the six divisional railway managers of Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded divisions on Monday, he said top priority is for the safety of the train services. He complimented divisional officials for maintaining good punctuality and placing SCR on second best position in Indian Railways.

Further improvement in the average speed of passenger trains and optimal utilisation of locos to reach the performance target set by the Railway Board is necessary, he said and reviewed the progress of doubling, gauge conversion, electrification, passenger amenities, asset maintenance works for more zonal efficiency.

Mr. Mallya also presented ‘Man of the Month’ safety awards to 19 employees for showing alertness in their duty and taking timely action to prevent unsafe conditions.

Secunderabad division: Anup Kumar, loco pilot; Virendra Kumar, trackman; Srimannarayana, guard; G.Rajesh, guard; Md.Nabi Sharief, loco pilot; D.Rajeswar, loco pilot; P.Rama Mohan, loco pilot. Vijayawada division: Chaitanya, technician; T.V.Ramana Murthy, guard; V.Srinivasulu, station master; Sujith Das, station superintendent.

Nanded: Shivaji Warman, keyman; Guntur: Venkateswarlu, gateman; Ranadhir Kumar, assistant loco pilot. Guntakal: K.Sekhar, loco pilot; SMD. Saheb, pointsman; K.M.Shaikshavali, tech; S.Srinivasulu, loco pilot and Hyderabad division: R.Srinivas, tech.

Storage facilities

Earlier, Chairman, Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav at a video-conference with all the general managers and the CMD of Food Corporation of India sought identification of suitable spaces at all the designated locations to meet the demands of huge storage facilities in anticipation of heavy procurement of foodgrains in the upcoming procuring season,

Indian railways and FCI are partnering to identify storage space within railways to accommodate buffer stocks of food grain. Joint teams of FCI and railways will survey vacant railway sheds and submit a report by end of the week to be well prepared for the procuring season, he added.