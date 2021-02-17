SCR General Manager inspects Vijayawada division

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya inspecting the Vijayawada division on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

17 February 2021 00:57 IST

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya supervised speed tests of 120 kmph between Venkatachalam – Nellore, Kavali – Singarayakonda and the Gudur- Tenali sections and also reviewed overall track maintenance on the entire stretch during his inspection of the Gudur-Ongole-Tenali sections of Vijaywada division on Tuesday.

Accompanied by DRM P. Srinivas, he inspected minor bridges between Kommarapudi – Venkatachalam and Alluru – Bitragunta sections, checked the level crossings on Manubolu – Kommarapudi section, Road Under Bridge (RUB), major bridge between Ulavapadu – Singarayakonda –

Tanguturu section and bridge over the Romperu river between Uppugunduru – Chinnaganjam section. Major stations on the route and the staff quarters were also inspected and the GM also interacted with the field maintenance staff to understand their issues, a press release said.

