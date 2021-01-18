SCR frontline health staff vaccinated

South Central Railway frontline medical staff — doctors, nurses and housekeeping staff — took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Central Railway Hospital in Lallaguda, Secunderabad, in presence of General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Monday.

The zonal hospital in co-coordination with the Central and State governments received 593 doses of COVID vaccine and it will be administered to staff of health units of Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chilkalguda, Kacheguda and Moula Ali over six days. Lab technicians and pharmacists, will be vaccinated in the first phase too.

Mr. Mallya lauded the services delivered by the medical personnel during the pandemic. Later, he conducted extensive inspection of the hospital, and interacted with patients and enquired about the services provided, said a press note.