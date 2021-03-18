SCR freight revenue exceeds last year’s figures

The SCR surpassed the last financial year’s earnings on freight registering ₹104.37 crore against the last financial year’s revenue of ₹103.86 crore. Meticulous planning with special focus on the transportation of essential commodities combined with new initiatives to tap the demand has contributed to the parcel earnings surpassing last year levels, in spite of a regulated number of trains operating due to the COVID pandemic.

New initiatives like timetabled parcel trains, Doodh Duronto, Kisan Rails and transportation to Bangladesh among others have contributed more than 32% of the total parcels quantity transported during this financial year. The parcel commodity basket was diversified, making it more broad-based, while at the same time adding stations (both originating and destination) onto the parcel map, said General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Wednesday.

The zone, amongst the first to start Time Tabled parcel 519 trains, transported 41,101 tonnes of parcels contributing ₹ 19.68 crore by March 23, Doodh Duronto has transported 7.14 crore litres of milk, 302 specials have contributed ₹33.90 crore, Kisan Rail 103 specials transported 36,949 tonnes of agricultural commodities contributing ₹ 17.11 crores in revenue. Special parcel train to Bangladesh transported 5,035 tonnes of parcels to Bangladesh contributing ₹ 2.33 crore in revenue, a press release said