SCR freight output up

The South Central Railway (SCR) for the third successive month has surpassed the freight loading of the corresponding month in the previous year, registering the highest loading for 2020-21 in Nov. at 9.3 MTs compared to the loading of 8.9 MTs recorded during the same time last year. In spite of COVID-19 pandemic, diversification of the freight basket continues with the growth in other commodities loading more than making up marginal reduction in coal. Sustained focus on farm commodities loading has led to foodgrain and fertilizer loading growing by 25% (0.64 MT) and 44% (0.62 MT) respectively over last year.
Containers loading registered to the tune of 0.152 MTs., which is 67% higher, while cement loading registered 2.84 MTs., which is 50% more in comparison. Average speed of freight trains was around 50 kmph, an improvement of 85% when compared to 27 kmph previously, said an official spokesman on Wednesday.
