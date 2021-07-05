SCR freight on the rise

The SCR has registered best loading figures on par with pre-COVID levels, surpassing the target of 27.5 MTs set by the Railway Board by freight loading of 28.6 Million Tonnes (MTs) between April - June, which is 55% more when compared to the loading of 18.4 MTs recorded last year during the same period.

There has also been a 58% increase in freight revenue (₹2,468 crore) with traditional coal loading picking up to 14.3 MTs, which is 83% more than the previous year in the same period (7.8 MTs).

Containers loading registered 0.49 MTs, which is 88% higher when compared to previous year (0.26 MTs), while cement loading registered 7.8 MTs which is 73% more as it was 4.5 MTs last year, said a press release on Saturday.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya gave special emphasis on availability of wagons so that the supply is sharply met on par with demand with 4,830 wagons supplied in a day on an average, when 3,175 wagons were available last year.

Movement of freight trains was given due importance with average speeds consistently between 47-50 kmph., added the release.