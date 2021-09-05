SCR freight loading up

HYDERABAD

05 September 2021 18:58 IST

South Central Railway (SCR) has recorded an overall freight loading of 9.5 million tonnes (MT) in August compared to the loading of 6.3 MT during the same time last year, which is 51% higher, according to senior officials on Sunday.

The growth rebound in freight loading is seen with all commodities witnessing higher loading levels with cement loading by 84% to 2.93 MT as against 1.59 MT last year. Similar trends were also witnessed in other commodities as well with 72% growth in loading of coal (4.23 MT Vs 2.46 MT ) and 96% growth in loading of container traffic (0.188 MT Vs 0.096 MT).

In addition, maintaining the average speed of the freight trains consistently at around 50 kmph and increasing the supply of wagons to more than 4,700 per day has facilitated the improvement in freight loading. The various policy initiatives for the cement sector introduced by the Railways from time to time and the constant efforts by business development units have all led to the increase in freight movement, said SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya.

