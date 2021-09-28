SCR freight high

HYDERABAD

28 September 2021 20:52 IST

South Central Railway (SCR) has recorded highest ever parcel earnings of ₹109.06 crore by loading 2.56 lakh tonnes during the first six months in the current financial year 2021-2022 duly surpassing previous year’s entire parcel revenue of ₹108.30 crore.

Customer friendly initiatives like advance booking facility of parcel space, luggage rooms on passenger carrying trains, parcel vans attached to the regular trains and time-tabled parcel trains helped traders, cargo aggregators and farmers, especially those who are handling small quantities for transporting their consignments in a safe, secure, economical and fastest mode.

About 343 Kisan rails transporting onions, mangoes and other agricultural commodities carrying 1,08,388 tonnes generated revenue of ₹49.43 crore, milk specials or ‘Doodh Duronto’s carrying 3.78 crore litres got ₹17.85 crore, 37,199 tonnes of fish and 19,570 tonnes of eggs got ₹8.91 crore and ₹3.88 crore, respectively. Cent per cent bar coding for tracking of parcel packages has been achieved. New products such as diapers from Renigunta and MRF Tyres from Sadashivpet to North Western Railway got ₹52 lakh each, said a press release by GM Gajanan Mallya.

