Hyderabad

SCR freight high

South Central Railway (SCR) has recorded highest ever parcel earnings of ₹109.06 crore by loading 2.56 lakh tonnes during the first six months in the current financial year 2021-2022 duly surpassing previous year’s entire parcel revenue of ₹108.30 crore.

Customer friendly initiatives like advance booking facility of parcel space, luggage rooms on passenger carrying trains, parcel vans attached to the regular trains and time-tabled parcel trains helped traders, cargo aggregators and farmers, especially those who are handling small quantities for transporting their consignments in a safe, secure, economical and fastest mode.

About 343 Kisan rails transporting onions, mangoes and other agricultural commodities carrying 1,08,388 tonnes generated revenue of ₹49.43 crore, milk specials or ‘Doodh Duronto’s carrying 3.78 crore litres got ₹17.85 crore, 37,199 tonnes of fish and 19,570 tonnes of eggs got ₹8.91 crore and ₹3.88 crore, respectively. Cent per cent bar coding for tracking of parcel packages has been achieved. New products such as diapers from Renigunta and MRF Tyres from Sadashivpet to North Western Railway got ₹52 lakh each, said a press release by GM Gajanan Mallya.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2021 8:52:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/scr-freight-high/article36720141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY