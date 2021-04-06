SCR for renewed focus on COVID safety regulations

HYDERABAD

06 April 2021 22:15 IST

Highlights need to sensitise passengers

Speeding up vaccination for the frontline workers such as booking and ticket checking staff, loco-pilots, guards and security personnel, and regular sanitisation of station premises and trains were some areas highlighted by South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya during a video conference with the zone’s top officials on Tuesday.

He also reviewed the infrastructure available at railway hospitals and instructed officials to step up the facilities if the situation demands.

Mr. Mallya stressed the implementation of preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and ensure safe journey to the passengers, and hence, officials should be more vigilant on follow-up action and adopting strict guidelines. He also highlighted the need for educating passengers on wearing masks properly while on journey, frequent washing of hands and following distancing norms at mass-contact areas

Sufficient number of sanitisers at work places such as crew booking lobbies, workshops and training institutes etc. should be provided. Employees should follow safety guidelines at office and homes to prevent virus spread, he added.

Notices should be pasted at station premises/offices to restrict the entry of unnecessary persons, he said, and called for intensive drives to be conducted against smoking in trains and on railway premises. Violators may be booked under relevant provisions of Railways Act or Tobacco Act as per recent instructions from the Railway Board, informed an official spokesman in a press release on Tuesday.