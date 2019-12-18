Hyderabad

SCR employee, techie held for cyber crime

An employee of the South Central Railway and a techie with a private defence firm in the city were arrested by the Cyber Crime Police of Rachakonda on the charge of creating a fake email of the defence firm and sending emails to its clients.

The arrested persons were Daida Indrasen Reddy (41), a senior passenger guard at Kacheguda railway station of SCR, and Pamulaparthy Venkata Rajesh (32) of Charan Aerotech Private Limited.

According to the police, the duo created a fake email in the name of the complainant and sent defamatory emails to all the defence units, which were blacklisted from securing government contracts, which resulted in a loss of ₹ 1.3 crore to Charan Aerotech.

On December 11, the victim from Kothapet approached Cyber Crime Police and lodged a complaint, stating that some unknown person has hacked the official account of their firm and fabricated government defence contracts. Following this, a case was registered and the investigators found that Indrasen had financial issues with the complainant, vendor and defence contractor.

“He bore a grudge against the victim and colluded with Rajesh and managed to get the password of the organisation’s email account after paying ₹1 lakh,” said inspector Vishnu Vardhan Reddy. Later, Indrasen downloaded the defence contracts of the complainant and sent defamatory emails.

