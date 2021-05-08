SCR employee stabbed to death

A 30-year-old South Central Railway employee was stabbed to death by unidentified persons at his residence at Malkajgiri here on Saturday.

Maadi Chandrashekar, a class IV employee in the electrical division of SCR, was a resident of Mirjalguda in the area. According to the police, the offence took place around 7.30 a.m. and came to light only after his neighbour noticed him in a pool of blood and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and launched a probe. The victim was alone at home as his wife went to Visakhapatnam to attend a family wedding, and his mother was admitted to a hospital in the city for COVID-19 treatment.

“We are yet to know the motive behind the murder and who killed him. There are stab marks on his back,” Malkajgiri police said, adding that they were analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identify and nab the accused.