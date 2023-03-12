HamberMenu
SCR earns record ₹200.17 crore from ticket checking

March 12, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The South Central Railway (SCR) has registered the highest revenue of ₹200.17 crore earned from 28.27 lakh cases booked for irregular travel and unbooked luggage etc. The previous best revenue earned in ticket checking area was ₹154.29 crore in 2019-20.

So far, in this financial year, it has clocked the highest passenger revenue of ₹4,825.72 crore besides highest revenue in ticket checking.

SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain congratulated the commercial wing for the record collection.

Accompanied by divisional railway manager A.K Gupta, he later undertook inspection of Begumpet and Secunderabad railway stations to review passenger amenities and discussed further developmental plans with the officials.

At Secunderabad railway station, he took stock of the ongoing redevelopment works, informed a press release on Saturday.

