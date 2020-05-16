Hyderabad

SCR develops robot to assist railway doctors

Rail-BOT was developed by Hyderabad’s additional divisional railway manager H.S. Banoth.

Rail-BOT was developed by Hyderabad’s additional divisional railway manager H.S. Banoth.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

South Central Railway (SCR) has developed a robotic device Rail-BOT or R-BOT to assist in hospital management functions towards patient care.

Developed by additional divisional railway manager of Hyderabad, Hem Singh Banoth, R-BOT underwent extensive trials and demonstration before being deployed for use in Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda, to provide medicines, medical accessories and to serve food to patients without any need for physical contact.

The R-BOT is operated through a mobile app and sensor-based features to read the body temperature of patients and transmit the same for display on the mobile phone. It is capable of raising an alarm in case of any abnormal high in temperature readings to alert medics attending patients.

It has real-time video camera with pan and tilt functions, two way audio-video communication facility, equipped with infra-red technology with emergency night lamp and night vision to enable function even in the dark, can avoid foreign objects on the way and so on.

The robot can function with single charge for six hours and has a speed of 11 kmph with a carrying capacity of 80 kg. SCR Chief PRO Ch. Rakesh said General Manager Gajajan Mallya has appreciated the innovation and plans are in the offing to further develop the R-BOT for widespread use.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 11:16:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/scr-develops-robot-to-assist-railway-doctors/article31603897.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY