SCR develops robot to assist railway doctors

South Central Railway (SCR) has developed a robotic device Rail-BOT or R-BOT to assist in hospital management functions towards patient care.

Developed by additional divisional railway manager of Hyderabad, Hem Singh Banoth, R-BOT underwent extensive trials and demonstration before being deployed for use in Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda, to provide medicines, medical accessories and to serve food to patients without any need for physical contact.

The R-BOT is operated through a mobile app and sensor-based features to read the body temperature of patients and transmit the same for display on the mobile phone. It is capable of raising an alarm in case of any abnormal high in temperature readings to alert medics attending patients.

It has real-time video camera with pan and tilt functions, two way audio-video communication facility, equipped with infra-red technology with emergency night lamp and night vision to enable function even in the dark, can avoid foreign objects on the way and so on.

The robot can function with single charge for six hours and has a speed of 11 kmph with a carrying capacity of 80 kg. SCR Chief PRO Ch. Rakesh said General Manager Gajajan Mallya has appreciated the innovation and plans are in the offing to further develop the R-BOT for widespread use.