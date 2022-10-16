SCR develops mini forest in railway colony through Miyawaki method

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 16, 2022 23:24 IST

The project, taken up at Shanti Nagar railway colony in North Lallaguda in partnership with NGO SayTrees Environmental Trust, is spread across 5,400 square metres with 20,000 plants. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

South Central Railways (SCR) has developed urban forest in the twin cities by taking up the ‘Miyawaki’ plantation at Shanti Nagar railway colony in North Lallaguda with over 4,300 square metres completed and another 1,100 square metres of work in progress.

The project is spread across 5,400 square metres with 20,000 plants and is being taken up in association with a voluntary group, SayTrees Environmental Trust.

Miyawaki is an ecological engineering work where native plants/ trees are planted in a scientific method to create an arrangement of fast growing, dense, varied species of plants, 20 times faster than normal plantation. They are self-sustaining after two years and the chances of survival are 100%.

The plants receive sunlight only from the top and grow upwards rather than sideways. Native species of 50-55 varieties (fruit bearing, medicinal, flowering and timbering etc.) have been selected. Miyawaki plantations in Gadwal and Nizamabad spread over an area of 2,300 square metres with 8,500 plants, have also been taken up, said SCR General Manager in-charge Arun Kumar Jain.

He also inaugurated a new children’s park at Railway Colony, South Lallaguda, as part of promoting child wellness and distributed prizes to children who had participated in various competitions, said a press release.

