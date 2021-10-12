SCR completes key sections to bring Bengaluru closer

HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the completion of the key double line with electrification of the 26.4 km Gooty-Kalluru route as a part of Gooty-Dharmavaram doubling project, bringing Bengaluru and other parts of the south closer to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Doubling and electrification of Gooty-Dharmavaram project of 90 km is being executed by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) at a cost of ₹636.38 crore with 20 km between Kalluru and Taticherla as also 11 km between Chigicherla and Zangalapalli completed already.

With the last advancement in work, a lion’s portion of the project or around 57.4 km is completed (65% of the total length). Once all the sections are doubled and electrified, it will ease the congestion on this important saturated single line section and enable railways to run more passenger and freight trains.

It is also expected to boost the socio-economic status of this region and improve the rail connectivity for the cement industries located in this vicinity for quick transportation of goods. Besides, it will strengthen the rail network between southern states and towards Mumbai, informed SCR chief PRO Ch. Rakesh.