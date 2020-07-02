SCR completes first phase of two infra works

Gauge conversion work taken up between Akola and Khandwa.

HYDERABAD

02 July 2020 23:08 IST

New railway line between New Piduguralla-Savalyapuram commissioned for train operations

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that a new railway line between 46 km of New Piduguralla – Savalyapuram has been completed and commissioned for train operations. This new line is a part of Nadikudi – Srikalahasti project in Andhra Pradesh. Maximum permissible speed for trains on this new non-electrified railway line is 80 kmph.

The new line will facilitate direct traffic movement from Secunderabad to Dhone direction via New Piduguralla, bypassing Nallapadu junction, reducing the distance by 96 km for the rail travel. The entire ₹ 2,289 crore 309-km project was sanctioned in 2011-12 under 50 % cost sharing basis with the State along with provision of land free of cost.

It is being executed in five phases : Phase-I: Piduguralla – Savalyapuram (47 km), phase-II: Gundlakamma – Darsi (27 km), phase-III: Darsi – Kanigiri (52 km) & Venkatagiri - Alturipadu (15 km), Phase-IV: Kanigiri – Pamuru (35 km) & Atluripadu - Venkatapuram (43 km) and Phase-V: Pamuru – Obulayapalle – Venkatapuram (90 km), informed senior railway officials.

The project has been conceptualised as an alternate route to the present Coastal Railway line between Vijayawada and Chennai which is not only highly saturated but also prone to be disrupted during floods and cyclones. Once completed, it will also serve as the shortest route between Guntur and Tirupati.

In another key work, the zone has carried out an extensive modification of Akola station yard of building a new loop line in addition to the existing three lines at the station. This is to facilitate connection to the new broad gauge railway line under construction between Akola and Akot stations, part of Akola - Khandwa gauge conversion project. The present metre-gauge line which connects Akola and Khandwa directly passing through a thick forest is under gauge conversion.

The entire stretch comes under Akola - Khandwa Gauge conversion project sanctioned in 2008-09 for 174 km at ₹ 2,067 crore. Work is being taken up in 3 phases: While Akola - Akot - 43 km work is in progress, work is to be commenced between Akot - Amlakhurd (77 km) and Amlakhurd - Khandwa (54 km). General Manager Gajanan Mallya congratulated the teams involved in the work and sought speedier execution of remaining work, said CPRO Ch. Rakesh.